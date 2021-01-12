After failing on economic front, Punjab govt forcibly recovering money from people: AAP

Harpal Singh Cheema.He said that the farmers of Punjab require a large amount of diesel to do farming and state government was putting economic pressure on them by increasing its price with an intention of suppressing their agitation against the agri laws. (file)

Accusing the Congress government in Punjab of “badly failing on economic front”, the Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said the Captain Amarinder Singh dispensation was now “forcibly recovering money” from the public amid the ongoing Covid pandemic by increasing the prices of goods needed by the common people.

A day after the Punjab cabinet gave approval for levying Special Infrastructure Development (special ID) fee on sale of petrol, diesel and immovable property, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema questioned putting an additional financial burden of Rs 2.5 per Rs 1000 on people on the purchase of property. The special ID fee would also be imposed at the rate of Rs 0.25 per litre each on sale of petrol and diesel within the state.

“Just like the central government, which did not reduce the price of oil despite the crude rates hitting rock bottom in the international market, the Capt Amarinder Singh government, despite inflation and pandemic, is robbing the people of Punjab by raising the petrol and diesel rates and putting additional cess on property purchase,” Cheema said.

Earlier, the government had said the imposition of the ID fee is aimed to give further impetus to overall infrastructure development across the state with an additional revenue of Rs 216.16 crore.

Accusing Amarinder of being hand in glove with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP leader said, “At the behest of the Modi government, the Captain government is putting additional burden on the farmers of Punjab by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, so as to weaken the farmers’ movement.”

He said that the farmers of Punjab require a large amount of diesel to do farming and state government was putting economic pressure on them by increasing its price with an intention of suppressing their agitation against the agri laws. He added that the life of the people would be affected by the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

“Due to this, the prices of other essential things would also increase,” he said.

The AAP leader further accused Amarinder of promoting various mafia in the state. “From liquor mafia to drug and land mafia, everything is mushrooming under the patronage of Capt Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders. Captain himself is a stakeholder in the mafia business,” he alleged.

Cheema said that Amarinder and his ministers were selling the government properties at throwaway prices to their ‘mafia’ associates and were filling their coffers.

“If Amarinder really wants to increase revenue, then he should curb the drug, land and liquor mafia and control those who in collusion with his ministers and officers are looting government,” he said, while appealing to the government to immediately withdraw its decision to increase petrol and diesel prices and property tax.