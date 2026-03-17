AAP govt’s four years marked by broken promises, governance failures: Bajwa

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Monday, accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of attempting to mislead the people through exaggerated claims about the performance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government during its four years in power.

“The reality is that the AAP government has delivered one of the most disappointing tenures Punjab has witnessed in recent times,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly said.

He said the press conference held by Mann to highlight the government’s achievements was nothing more than a publicity exercise aimed at masking the administration’s serious shortcomings.

He alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated, and incidents of organised crime, extortion threats to businessmen, attacks on police stations and political leaders, and other criminal activities have increased during the past four years. “Punjab has rarely seen such a breakdown in law and order. Instead of ensuring security and stability, the government has allowed criminal elements to grow more confident,” Bajwa said.