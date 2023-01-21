AAP govt’s Zira headache: how to shut down liquor factory ‘legally’

The Aam Aadmi Party government is in a quandary. Three days after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the shutting down of a liquor distillery and ethanol plant in Ferozepur’s Zira — following a nearly seven-month long agitation by locals and farmers — the government is unsure about how exactly to issue the closure orders formally.

This comes even as Opposition Congress Friday alleged that Mann ordered the closure of the liquor unit in “a tacit understanding with factory management”, “in the absence of any report mentioning the grounds for its closure”, and with an eye on the bypoll to Jalandhar Parliamentary constitunecy.

The protests outside the liquor manufacturing unit in Zira’s Mansurwal village, in the meantime, continues unabated with protesters refusing to budge from the spot unless the government issues a formal written closure order for the factory.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, officials said, held at least three meetings with departments of science and technology, excise and taxation, and the law and justice, apart from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) over the issue. But despite hours of brainstorming, the officials have not yet been able to find a solution to the problem they are facing — finding a legitimate way to shut down the factory, which has been lying closed for months.

It is learnt that the PPCB told the Chief Secretary that it could only order sealing of the unit after it is proved that the factory was actually causing pollution. Even if the factory was to be sealed, it could not be done indefinitely.

The factory has been lying shut for last seven months due to the protests anyway.

The officials of excise and taxation department, on the other hand, are learnt to have told the Chief Secretary that they were empowered to cancel the factory’s licence only during the next fiscal when it comes up for renewal.

Before that, they cannot take any action against the factory, unless actual violations are found. But since the factory had been lying closed for seven months, they have not detected anything untoward so far.

Advertisement

It is learnt that the representative of Advocate General has also told the state Chief Secretary that they would have to find a solid reason to shut the factory. Otherwise, the case could get embroiled in a legal tangle and the government’s orders may have to be revoked, causing embarrassment.

Sources privy to Chief Secretary’s meetings said that the government was now banking heavily on reports of the four committees that had been constituted following the directions of the High Court. The four committees are currently in the process of preparing their reports with respect to the impact of pollution by the factory on human health, animal health, soil and water.

The committees so far have collected samples of blood from humans and animals, and also taken samples of soil and water to check the presence of pollutants discharged by the factory as being alleged by the protesters.

Advertisement

What makes the government more concerned is that the next date of hearing about the Zira factory in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is February 23 and the in the Punjab and Haryana High Court is on February 28. “It is already January 20. We are not clear as to how to proceed as of now. It was discussed in the meeting and we have to issue the orders soon. Otherwise, the NGT as well as the HC will ask us why were formal orders not issued despite the CM having had announced the closure on January 16,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa Friday claimed that CM knows that the high court will stay the closure of the factory in absence of any committee report citing specific reasons. “Such order of factory closure is just an eyewash, aimed at gaining the sympathy of the people in bypoll to Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency, necessitated by the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

A drama has been enacted to hoodwink the people. CM has done this with a tacit understanding with the factory management,” claimed Bajwa.

Bajwa added that factory is located on the outskirts of Shahkot Assembly segment, which is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. “He (Mann) knows that farmers are protesting and it will have a bearing in rural areas when the bypoll takes place. I want to caution the people of Zira and Punjab that the CM has announced closure of the factory to mislead them and befool them. Had the closure been announced on the basis of any report, it would have left no scope for any stay. But, now if the court stays the closure, CM Mann would tell people that he had done his bit in their favour, but was helpless after the intervention of the court,” said Bajwa.

The Congress legislator from Qadian added that Mann should make public “any report that was factored in” while announcing the closure of the factory.

“CM has no authority to order closure in the absence of any report and findings suggesting that the factory was violating norms and not adhering to effluent treatment process. This is not autocracy. There is democratic rule as per the Constitution,” said Bajwa.

Advertisement

Local villagers, under the banner of Sanjha Zira Morcha, had launched an indefinite dharna in front of the plant on July 24 last year.

They had been demanding complete shut down of the unit, owned a former Shiromani Akali Dal legislator. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha too had expressed solidarity with the agitating villagers.

Advertisement

Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 20 crore on the state government for failing to get lift ‘dharna’ after the plant owner moved court. It also formed a three-member committee to ascertain the financial losses suffered by the plant because of the protest.