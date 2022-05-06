Punjab: AAP govt rolls out drive to hire over 26,000 people across 25 depts

As AAP government in Punjab completed 50 days, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said that a massive recruitment has been advertised to mark the milestone.

The Chief Minister said that the recruitment for 26,454 vacancies in 25 different departments would be accomplished in a corruption free and impartial manner.

Mann said that the state government had already issued a detailed advertisement in the newspapers, mentioning number of vacancies, recruiting agency (PPSC/SSSB/third party/Department) and links of departmental websites for recruitment details to facilitate the candidates, who wish to apply according to their educational qualifications.

Mann said that the state government would soon come up with far more government and private jobs so as to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity. He also referred to several pro-people initiatives likely to be taken by his government which would be announced in the Annual General Budget 2022-23 during the budget session in the Vidhan Sabha.