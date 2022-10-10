AAP govt responsible for removal of Jenny Johal’s song from YouTube, allege Punjab Congress MLAs

Punjab Opposition Congress Sunday alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was responsible for the removal of singer Jenny Johal’s song ‘Letter to CM’, which is critical of its functioning and demanded justice for the family of Sidhu Moosewala.

“We strongly oppose the removal of the song on YouTube. Whosoever raises voice for justice for Moosewala, our party will stand firmly with them,” Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA from Qadian Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted as he pointed out that the song was removed at the instance of the Bhagwant Mann government.

My statement on removal of Jenny Johal’s song from YouTube at the instance of Bhagwant Mann Govt. pic.twitter.com/5m9oEALRre — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) October 9, 2022

“I condemn banning of @jennyjohalmusic meaningful song from YouTube at d behest of @BhagwantMann govt merely bcoz she exposed family rule of Cm besides exposing anti people policies of his govt. This is not “Badlav it is “Badla” politics of @ArvindKejriwal not even sparing artists,” tweeted Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Khaira in his tweet also shared a portion from Johal’s video song which sought to know who decided to trim the security details of Moosewala ahead of his murder. It showed the family of Moosewala mourning his death and CM Mann’s wedding. It also had visuals of CM Mann performing garba in Gujarat and Moosewala’s father undergoing treatment at a hospital. The song revolves around the punch-line “ghar saade vain paye, goonjan tuhaade ghar shehnayiyan (While we mourn the deaths, you celebrate your functions)”.