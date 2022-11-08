‘Betrayed by AAP govt’: Locals protest shifting of health centre from area

The elderly residents of Mohali’s Phase 3B1, as well as other locals, on Monday staged a protest against the shifting of the Government Dispensary (Community Health Centre) from the area.

The community health centre, as per details, has been shifted to Sante Majra — which is around 10 km away — and the headquarters of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) was to relocate to Phase 3B1 at its place.

The protesters, mostly the elderly, while accusing the AAP government in the state of having betrayed their trust, said that the health centre was a boon for them as it was conveniently located and they could get various tests done here, get medicines as well as consult doctors.

The locals said that Sante Majra was very far from Mohali and it was impossible for them to be travelling there for treatment. They added that the AAP government had left them no options but to opt for expensive private treatment, while adding that the health centre could have easily been shifted to an empty building that is located next to it if the ILBS headquarters were to be moved here.

Demanding that the dispensary and community health centre be shifted back, the protesters said that the people of Mohali had voted for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in a large scale during the last Assembly elections of Punjab and now were being backstabbed by the same party.

They further warned that if their demands were not listened to, then they would be forced to step up their agitation.

Contacted, Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said that he has already filed a plea in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the transfer of the community health centre and the case will be heard on November 15.

Bedi said that governments are supposed to work for the welfare of the people. The previous government had upgraded the dispensary at Phase 3B1 to a community health centre . However, in the present case the locals of the area, especially the elderly, have been ignored by the AAP government and the health centre has been shifted to Sante Majra (Kharar), whish is several kilometers away from here.

He said that the people had been completely betrayed by the AAP and he will continue to fight against the move of the

government.