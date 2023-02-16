AAP govt must clarify stand on Governor’s letter instead of dodging issue: PPCC chief Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Thursday asked AAP government in Punjab to clarify its position on the questions and charges leveled by Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his letter to CM Bhagwant Mann.

“The Aam Aadmi Party and its government cannot twist the matter by simply saying that these are all state subjects”, Warring said, adding, “even if these are state subjects, these need to be answered and clarified”.

He said, there is no reason or logic questioning the qualification of the Governor, when he is constitutionally appointed. The same constitution was drafted by Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, whose picture the AAP government has displayed in all offices, he pointed out.

PCC president agreed that CM is answerable to people of Punjab and not to anyone else. Since the Governor has raised these issues, it will be in the fitness of things that the government should answer these, Warring observed, adding, there is no constitutional impropriety visible on part of the Governor.

Warring suggested that the AAP government in Punjab should avoid any confrontation with the Governor or the centre the way it is happening in Delhi. “Why import this sort of Delhi Model of taking unnecessary confrontation with the Governor without any rhyme or reason?” he asked, adding, Punjab can do better without adopting “this particular” type of Delhi model. “In fact Punjab can do without any other model by sticking to its own model”, he remarked.

Warring also referred to the Union Health Ministry withholding grants from the National Health Mission for the reason of rebranding the existing health facilities in Punjab as “Aam Aadmi Clinics”. “When Punjab is already reeling under such severe financial strain, can we afford unnecessary confrontation with the centre and end up losing grants?” he asked, while urging the Chief Minister to rethink his strategy in the interest of the state.

The PCC president assured Mann that when it comes to safeguarding the interests of the state, the Congress party will be at the forefront in supporting the government. However, the party will not support any undue confrontation with the Governor or the centre, particularly when issues of public interest are at stake.