AAP govt indulging in vendetta politics, getting old cases re-opened: Sidhana

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana who had contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Maur constituency as SSM candidate, on Friday alleged that the AAP government was indulging in “vendetta politics” and had got re-opened two cases, in which he was given “clean chit” by the police after investigations.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Sidhana said that he was being targeted for raising Punjab-centric issues and for putting AAP government’s functioning under the scanner for “inaction” in serious issues such as drug problem and incidents of sacrilege.

Sidhana said some officers, and people close to the AAP leadership first tried to “lure” him to keep quiet and meet a senior party leader in Delhi. He added that when he refused, old cases in which he had got a “clean chit” were re-opened.

Sidhana said an FIR registered against him at Lambi police station on June 9, 2020 for attempt to murder and other offences was “cancelled” on the orders of SSP on November 9, 2021 and “cancellation report” was filed in the court.

Sidhana said the same case has been re-opened in June this year.

Sidhana said in another case he was booked under the Arms Act for protesting against the Badals in 2017 at Rampura Phul, which was “cancelled on October 30, 2020” and even that case was re-opened after constituting an SIT.

He added, “A group of AAP supporters troll sincere people on the social media. Was there anything wrong when I asked CM Bhagwant Mann to reserve jobs in Punjab for Punjabis? Of 68 veterinary inspectors, 34 were recruited from outside the state. Even today, the NGT imposed a fine of Rs 2000 crore on Punjab for its failure to treat solid and liquid waste. If we raised issues relating to this, did we do anything wrong? I will continue raising issues concerning the welfare of Punjab.”

Sidhana had also slammed the AAP government for “openly selling drugs, taking loans from the World Bank, adopting a VIP culture and spending huge money on fuel for CM’s visits to other states”.

Activist Ajaypal Singh Brar, who accompanied Sidhana during the press conference, said, “People should support youth icons like Sidhana as they are the voice of Punjab. Sidhana is being attacked as he is a voice that can build up a revolution,” he said.