AAP govt implemented UGC 7th Pay Commission for colleges and universities teachers in Punjab : Higher edu minister

Punjab higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday said that AAP government has fulfilled the demand of teachers of colleges and universities which was pending for the last six years.

Hayer said that in the very first year, Mann government took a big step to implement the UGC 7th Pay Commission for teachers of colleges and universities in Punjab. “With this decision implemented in the month of October, teachers will get a financial benefit of Rs 280 crore from the government exchequer. Along with this, the salaries of the guest faculty and part-time teachers working in the colleges were increased and they were given various types of holidays,” said Hayer.

The minister, who also heads the languages department, said: “In order to give due respect to the Punjabi language, the month of November was celebrated as Punjabi Month by the languages department. During this month, in a state-level function at Amritsar, CM Mann took a major decision and announced to give priority to Punjabi language on all signboards across the state. On any government, private or other board, Punjabi language must be written at the top, and only after that any other language can be written. Penalties will be imposed for non-compliance of these orders after International Mother Language Day, on February 21.”

He added that prizes were given to the authors selected for the best books at Bhasha Bhawan, in the beginning of Punjabi month. Apart from this, events dedicated to great literary figures were organized throughout the month. Waris Shah, Bhai Veer Singh, Balwant Gargi, Nanak Singh, Sant Ram Udasi, Ajmer Aulakh were remembered through various events. A budget of Rs 30 crore was kept for new district libraries.

This year, story writer Sukhjit was selected for the Bharatiya Sahitya Akademi award for his book ‘Main Ayanghosh Nahin’ and Bhupinder Kaur Preet for the translation of tribal poetry book ‘Nagare Wang Vajde Shabad’ which was a matter of pride for Punjab, he said.

During the year Rs 5 crore for sports, Rs 10 crore for digital classrooms with e-content, Rs 5.39 crore for provision of sanitary napkins for girls, Rs 11.50 crore for solar system for the colleges of the state, were released.