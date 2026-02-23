Cabinet meeting today: AAP govt to provide dal, tea, mustard oil, sugar as part of atta-dal scheme 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government has decided to give dal, tea leaves, sugar, mustard oil and turmeric to the needy families ahead of 2027 elections next year.
The government’s decision will be tabled in the Cabinet meeting on Monday for an approval. After the Cabinet gives its nod, about 40 lakh beneficiary families of atta-dal scheme will get 2 kg sugar, 2 kg chana dal, 1 litre mustard oil, 1 kg salt and 200 g turmeric, a source told The Indian Express. There are 40 lakh needy families registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)/Smart Ration Card Scheme.
A government statement, released late Sunday, said, “The government will soon approve a flagship scheme titled the ‘Punjab Government Food Programme’, keeping in view the interests of beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. The Punjab Government Food Programme envisages the distribution of ration kits to registered beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act. The Cabinet will launch the scheme. The Bhagwant Mann government has made it clear that financial constraints will not hinder the implementation of this welfare initiative. An allocation of approximately Rs 1,000 crore will be made to ensure that beneficiaries receive the scheme’s benefits in a smooth and uninterrupted manner.”
Sources in the government said that the final nod came from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The scheme is being rolled out on the lines of AAP’s similar scheme in Delhi. “The beneficiaries of the scheme are given a bag of wheat containing 15 kg. The wheat is given quarterly. Now, with this bag, another bag carrying these items will be given to the each beneficiary family,” a source said.
The doles will start from April 2026. “It would be started from April next year; the second lot would be given in June, another in October, and the last one in December, just before the model code comes into force,” said the source.
The freebie will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,000 crore every year. “It has been decided to give a packet for every family instead of giving these to every individual in a family. This will help in cost-cutting. Otherwise, the bill would be massive. The state is already cash-crunched,” said a source.
Punjab already has an ‘atta-dal’ scheme under which 5 kg wheat per head is given to members of beneficiary families. The scheme was initiated by the SAD-BJP government in 2007. They had made a pre-poll promise before the 2007 Assembly elections that once they were handed power, they would initiate the scheme. Soon after their election, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal announced the scheme under which wheat was given at Rs 4 per kg and dal (chana dal) at Rs 20 per kg. Later, the scheme was revamped in 2013 under the National Food Security Act. Now, beneficiaries get free wheat while the Punjab government pays for the transportation of wheat at Rs 50 to 60 crore every year. Eligibility is based on an annual income ceiling and a survey to identify eligible households who are issued ration cards.
Story continues below this ad
While the SAD-BJP government had initiated the atta-dal scheme, it had given dal only rarely. The successive governments have only been giving wheat. The Congress, in its pre-poll promise before 2017, had promised free dal and tea leaves also but could not fulfil the promise for want of funds. Before the NFSA came into existence, when the state government had to pay its own bill for wheat, the government had an outstanding bill of Rs 900 crore for the purchase of wheat. The outstanding still stands, and PUNSUP, the nodal agency for the purchase of wheat, has been paying interest of Rs 5.25 crore every month.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More