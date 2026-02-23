Cabinet meeting today: AAP govt to provide dal, tea, mustard oil, sugar as part of atta-dal scheme 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government has decided to give dal, tea leaves, sugar, mustard oil and turmeric to the needy families ahead of 2027 elections next year.

The government’s decision will be tabled in the Cabinet meeting on Monday for an approval. After the Cabinet gives its nod, about 40 lakh beneficiary families of atta-dal scheme will get 2 kg sugar, 2 kg chana dal, 1 litre mustard oil, 1 kg salt and 200 g turmeric, a source told The Indian Express. There are 40 lakh needy families registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)/Smart Ration Card Scheme.

A government statement, released late Sunday, said, “The government will soon approve a flagship scheme titled the ‘Punjab Government Food Programme’, keeping in view the interests of beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. The Punjab Government Food Programme envisages the distribution of ration kits to registered beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act. The Cabinet will launch the scheme. The Bhagwant Mann government has made it clear that financial constraints will not hinder the implementation of this welfare initiative. An allocation of approximately Rs 1,000 crore will be made to ensure that beneficiaries receive the scheme’s benefits in a smooth and uninterrupted manner.”