AAP govt counters Badal: Power dues only Rs 3,600 cr, will clear in next 3 years

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday said that the Punjab government owes the PSPCL Rs 3,600 crore and not Rs 7,7475 crore as claimed by Shiromani Aakli Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“The liability be cleared in the next three years,” AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said.

He also assured farmers of uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season.

Knag and AAP spokespersons Neel Garg and Gagandeep Singh were addressing media at party office here. The AAP leader sought to corner the previous SAD and Congress governments saying they were responsible for the present fiscal mess of PSPCL.

Garg said that Badal’s statements on power supply and the financial condition of the Powercom reflects that he is baffled with good governance of the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government as all his lies got exposed before people.

He said that forming government, the AAP is not only transforming the state with pro-people decisions but has also bolstered the social bond and harmony in Punjab. People are getting education, health facilities and free electricity without any discrimination.

“Badal is indulging in cheap propaganda and wants to create an atmosphere of fear among the people of Punjab. He is trying to mislead people of Punjab. In fact, the previous governments have left a liability of Rs 9,020 crore on the electricity board. Will Badal dare to tell who is responsible for this?”

The SAD chief on Tuesday had claimed that the state government owes Rs 7,475 crore to PSPCL. “The PSPCL website shows that the utility is owed Rs 4,870 crore in unpaid subsidy and Rs 2,605 crore on account of unpaid bills of government departments,” Badal had said, adding that the financial and power crisi in Punjab was artificially created by the AAP government.

Garg said that the electricity bills of 80 to 90 per cent of the people are zero. The AAP government is continuously clearing the previous dues of power utility. Also, all necessary steps are being taken to upgrade the infrastructure and further increase the power generation.

Work is underway to generate 1,200 MW solar power by next year and 2,300 MW by 2024. The state government has made operational the coal mine, which has been closed since 2015. By 2025, Punjab will get 3,000 MW power from renewable sources. He said that Badal was making such dubious statements as he is flabbergasted that why funds are being spent on the public welfare schemes by the AAP government.

He said that the government’s liability towards the electricity board is Rs 3,600 crore and all the dues of PSPCL will be cleared in the next three years.

Taking a dig at Badal, Kang said that during his regime, transport and mining were patronised but now SAD chief cannot befool people with his misleading information or by intimidating the people of Punjab.