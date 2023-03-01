AAP government playing politics with sacrilege issue: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday asked why the Bargari Insaaf Morcha did not take out a march and perform thanksgiving ardas soon after chargesheets were filed in all three sacrilege cases of 2015 and accused the AAP government of politicising the Kotkapura firing case. “It is strange that the Morcha had not taken out any such march to Akal Takht till date, and now it plans to do it on March 5. This indicates that the Morcha is being used to settle political scores by the AAP government and the government is politicising the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case,” Akali Dal general secretary Parambans Singh Romana said.

Romana’s remarks, at a press conference in Faridkot, came after Bargari Insaaf Morcha announced to take out a march from Behbal Kalan to Akal Takht in Amritsar on March 5 to perform a thanksgiving ‘ardas’ on the indictment of the Badals in Kotkapura firing case. Romana said that it was condemnable that Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh who was martyred at Behbal Kalan, has become a pawn in the hands of the AAP government. “Sukhraj Singh and the Morcha will soon be exposed, and it will be their own undoing.”

Romana said the challans had been presented in all three cases of sacrilege (of 2015) – including theft of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Gurdwara, pasting of derogatory posters at Bargari village, and subsequent discovery of torn pages from the holy book in the same village. “In all three cases no SAD leader or worker has been charged with any wrongdoing,” Romana added. Asserting that the Kotkapura police firing case, in which one person was injured, was being politicised, Romana said that the “AAP government is following in the footsteps of the erstwhile Congress government in this regard”.

He said that three years after the Kotkapura firing incident of 2015, the Congress government had prevailed upon the injured to file an FIR and name former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in it.

He alleged that “the AAP government had followed suit by filing a false and mischievous challan and was now claiming that it had ensured justice in the case by chargesheeting the Badal family. The 7,000-page chargesheet was prepared within a period of eight days at the rate of nearly 1,000 pages per day shortly after the Punjab Police had issued an advertisement asking the public to give information, if any, on the Kotkapura firing case”.

Asserting that justice had different connotations for those targeting the SAD and the ‘sangat’, he said while the SAD haters were hell-bent on implicating the SAD leadership in any case even remotely related to sacrilege, the ‘sangat’ wanted the guilty to be arrested and punished. “Unfortunately, the AAP government is least interested in respecting the sentiments of the Sikh ‘quom’ and it only wants to play politics with this sensitive issue,” he alleged.

Telling the AAP government not to throw Punjab in the fire, the SAD general secretary said that the AAP government is expected to maintain peace and communal harmony, but instead it is sowing seeds of discord in the society.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should use his energies in controlling the law and order situation in the state. We witnessed four gruesome murders only yesterday. We had witnessed a police station (Ajnala incident) being attacked only a few days ago, but even in that case no FIR has been registered till now. Gangsters are running crime syndicates from jails, and gangsters outside are executing their rivals in prisons. The entire state is in a severe crisis. Instead of tackling these burning issues, the AAP government is hell-bent on playing politics with sacrilege issue,” Romana added.