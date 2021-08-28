AAP gives Governor memorandum challenging Capt to prove majority

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) MLAs on Friday met Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and demanded that the Capt Amarinder Singh-led state government prove its majority or else be dismissed.

The delegation, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, included MLAs Amarjit Singh Sandoa, Jai Singh Rodi alongwith leaders Jagtar Singh Sanghera and Malvinder Singh Kang.

Stating that the state government was in minority, the AAP delegation demanded that the Governor convene a special session of the Punjab Assembly directing Capt Amarinder Singh to prove majority in the House. The leaders said that if the CM evades proving his majority in next seven days, the present government should be dissolved immediately.

Talking to the media after meeting the Governor, Harpal Singh Cheema said that if the rebel Congressmen wanted to save Punjab, they “did not need to visit Dehradun or Delhi”, they could do so by visiting Punjab Raj Bhawan and submit their resignation to the Governor and register a vote of no confidence in the Vidhan Sabha against the CM.

Cheema said that Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, MLAs and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, “who had revolted against their own chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in the name of saving Punjab should clarify their stand, whether those who are ruining Punjab are with Capt Amarinder Singh or with Punjab and its people, as Harish Rawat has made it clear that Amarinder will remain the chief minister and the 2022 elections will be fought under his leadership.

The AAP leader said that the rebel ministers and legislators who have been part of the “mafia rule” for four-and-a-half-years have taken the correct stand and admitted that the Captain government is a “useless and unjust government”; which is “responsible for the poor condition of Punjab and mafia rule”, and “failing miserably in fulfilling its election promises”.

“Do the rebellious ministers and MLAs accept Capt Amarinder Singh’s leadership. If they accept Captain, then it is clear that they are fighting only for the chair,” said Cheema. He said that if the rebel ministers and MLAs do not show distrust against the state government they “will miss the last chance to wipe off the stain of joining the mafia rule”.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha and senior SAD (Samyukt) leader Bir Devinder Singh called the day-long session “a monumental legislative fraud” which could be termed “as the biggest in the post-independence parliamentary history of Punjab”.

“The Punjab Cabinet headed by Capt Amarinder Singh has scandalously committed a profanity against the temple of democracy i.e. the House of Legislature and also against the people of the state,” he said.

Bir Devinder questioned how the state Cabinet could circumvent a discussion on all important issues confronting Punjab almost every day, warranting collective view of the legislature, which entail consideration on the floor of the House.

“Who will discuss the appalling law and order situation of Punjab and where? Why the sufferings of farmers, who are agitating and struggling for the repeal of the anti-farmer agri laws for more than a year, is not being considered a legitimate issue to be debated on topmost priority as part of the agenda of the proposed session of the Vidhan Sabha,” he said.

The former deputy Speaker said if the chief minister really enjoys the absolute majority of the MLAs as being perpetrated through “dinner diplomacy”, why is he hying away from discussing the issues on the floor of the House.

“If he can attend the dinner, hosted by one of his close courtiers and could flaunt among the hundred odd crowds of his sycophants then why he is conducting Cabinet meeting through video conferencing? If during the pandemic school children could be made to sit in a class room together on Punjab, then why could his ministers not sit in a Cabinet meeting,” he asked.