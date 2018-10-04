AAP forms 22-member core panel for Punjab

During a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) During a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday announced the formation of a 22-member core committee, comprising 12 MLAs and two MPs along, with office bearers, under the presidentship of Budhlada MLA Budh Ram. It will take all decisions pertaining to the affairs of the party in Punjab.

No MLA from the eight dissidents has been made a member of the core committee. The move comes a month after the dissident AAP MLAs announced the formation of a Political Affairs Committee, accusing the Delhi leadership of the party of imposing their decisions on the state unit.

Sangrur MP and former state president of AAP Bhagwant Mann said that discussion regarding the formation of the core committee had been on with the party high command in New Delhi for quite some time, but the final meeting was held Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the dissident group of AAP, Kanwar Sandhu, however, dismissed the formation of the core committee, “This decisions looks to have been imposed by Delhi. Our stand has been vindicated that decisions are still being taken from Delhi and the party has not learnt any lesson.”

Mann added that the national convenor of the party, Arvind Kejriwal, had suggested his name as state president, but he declined. “I am always available to campaign for the party as a star campaigner or as Bhagwant Mann. I suggested the name of Budh Ram as president of this committee. Everyone accepted this suggestion,” he said. The members of the committee will include MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh and MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, H S Phoolka, Aman Arora, Budh Ram, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Kaur, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Meet Hayer, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Amarijit Singh Sandoa and Rupinder Kaur Ruby.

Those persons who have been nominated to the committee from within the organisation are state co-president Dr Balbir Singh, treasurer Sukhwinder Sukhi, four zone presidents, a Muslim community representative from Malerkotla, Jameel Ul Rehman, and former journalist Manjit Singh Sidhu.

“Any decision regarding elections, political move, dharnas or hartals will be decided by this committee,” Mann said.

Mann added that the names of electoral candidates will be decided by the core committee, but the tickets will be finally given from Delhi.

Asked why the tickets have to be given from Delhi, he said this was because the party had its headquarters in the national capital. “Does Congress give tickets from Moga? AAP is a national party. Ticket will come from there. The signatures on electoral forms will be done there only. “Party onna di hai, dilli bani hai te dilli to hee aaoo chon nishan (It is their party, formed in Delhi, so they will give the election symbol),” he said.

On the possibility of the inclusion of dissident MLAs in the core committee, Mann said they were welcome to join it. “The doors are never closed. Look at (Minister) Navjot Sidhu and what he said about the Congress leaders, but now says there is no one better than them. They (dissidents) are always welcome to talk to any person they feel comfortable with,” he said.

Hunger strike on Oct 7 outside CM residence

Mann also announced that AAP MLAs and MPs will hold a hunger strike outside the residence of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on October 7. “We have decided that on October 7, when Congress and Akalis will be holding rallies in each others’ bastions, we will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula and then sit on a daylong hunger strike in front of the CM’s residence,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App