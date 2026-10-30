AAP’s first list of candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls tomorrow

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly ex... Read More
The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after holding a meeting with party’s top leadership in meeting in Delhi on Friday.
The meeting was chaired by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and attended by Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. Party’s Punjab unit chief Aman Arora and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Harpal Cheema attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Mann said, “We discussed several names. The names that have been shortlisted are being sent to the PAC. The PAC will meet again at 11 am tomorrow, and by around 12 noon, we will be in a position to announce the first list of candidates”.
The elections in Punjab are due early next year, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027. The Election Commission, however, is yet to announce the polling schedule.
Multiple sources in the party said that apart from some ministers, the first list could include some leaders who had joined the AAP from other political parties. The party is also considering replacing some MLAs.
Mann said the party had discussed survey findings, including people’s assessment of the sitting MLAs and their work. He said tickets would be decided on the basis of performance and people’s feedback, and that the party intended to field candidates who enjoyed public acceptance. “We have discussed that we will seek votes on the basis of the work we have done in Punjab. Whether it is electricity, water, schools, hospitals, infrastructure or roads, we will go to the people with the development work undertaken by the government. We want to do positive politics,” he said.
The Chief Minister said more meetings would be held and surveys would be conducted before the party finalises its candidates for all 117 seats. Mann said AAP had been announcing its candidates well in advance and would continue to follow the same process.
Mann also took a dig at the buzz over a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, saying he could not understand the rationale behind the two parties coming together. “Zero added to zero is zero, and zero multiplied by zero is also zero,” he said.
Questioning how the BJP would reconcile a possible alliance with the Akali Dal with its stated position on making Punjab drug-free, Mann referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. “If they form an alliance, Amit Shah and Bikram Singh Majithia will stand together. What will happen to their talk of a drug-free Punjab then? Where will that agenda go if they share the stage with Majithia?” he asked.