AAP’s first list of candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls tomorrow

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after holding a meeting with party’s top leadership in meeting in Delhi on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and attended by Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. Party’s Punjab unit chief Aman Arora and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Harpal Cheema attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Mann said, “We discussed several names. The names that have been shortlisted are being sent to the PAC. The PAC will meet again at 11 am tomorrow, and by around 12 noon, we will be in a position to announce the first list of candidates”.