AAP finalises names of 10 ministers in Punjab, giant-killers ignored

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday finalised names of 10 ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet, ignoring all giant killers and most of second timers except two. The ministers will take oath in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Except former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a second-time MLA from Dirba, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is a second time MLA from Barnala, the remaining eight ministers are first-time MLAs.

They include Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Dr Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shankar (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

Dr Vijay Singla defeated Congress candidate and a popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. None of other giant killers, who defeated big guns of other political parties have found a place in Mann’s cabinet.

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who had defeated former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Jagdeep Singh Kamboj Goldy, who defeated former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dr Charanjit Singh and Labh Singh Ughoke, who defeated former CM Charanjit Singh Channi in two constituencies, and Dr Balbir Singh, who defeated former CM Amarinder Singh, were surprisingly ignored in the first list.

The party has also ignored most of the second timers. Aman Arora, MLA from Sunam who won with the biggest margin in state of over 70,000 votes, has also been ignored.

In the first list, the party has accommodated four from the Scheduled Castes (SC). It has given representation to five leaders from Malwa region, four from Majha region and one from Doaba region. Only one woman has found a place in the cabinet. There are four Jats, four SCs and two Hindus in the list.

Mann can have 17 ministers in his Cabinet as per rules. The Punjab Assembly has 117 members.

Mann tweeted to congratulate these MLAs who would be inducted in the cabinet.