AAP files complaint against BJP’s Manjinder Sirsa for circulating fake news

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint against with the Chief Election Commission and with Mohali police, against BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, for spreading fake information about the party.

The AAP has alleged that Sirsa had shared a news story on his Twitter handle that claims that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had stated that he will ban vehicles that are 10-years-old if his party is voted to power in the state in the forthcoming elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the AAP said it has demanded from the election commission to direct Manjinder Sirsa to remove the said content from his Twitter handle.

According to the statement, with each passing day, the Aam Aadmi Party was gaining ground in Punjab and the people of the state wanted them. Since their opponents have not been able to find any valid reason to target AAP, they have resorted to spreading falsehoods now, the statement said.