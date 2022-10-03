AAP failed to honour jawan and kisan: Bajwa

On the occasion of the 118th birth anniversary of the former prime minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan, the Leader of Opposition and Senior Congress Leader, Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday rebuked the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Government in Punjab for its failure to honour the genuine demands of both Jawan (retired army personnel) and Kisan (Farmers).

Bajwa said that these two sections- army personnel and farmers – assisted in nation-building more than any other section. Yet, the AAP government has failed to acknowledge their woes. “Instead of providing a helping hand to the ex-servicemen, the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Punjab scrapped the Guardian of Governance (GoG) scheme launched by the previous Congress regime to provide employment to the retired army personnel. This ill-conceived idea has left around 4,300 ex-servicemen jobless”, said Senior Congress Leader, Partap Singh Bajwa.

Lashing out at the AAP government over its sheer negligent approach towards the farming sector that has already been reeling under crisis, Partap Singh Bajwa said that the cotton growers of the Malwa region in Punjab had got their crops damaged due to the Pink Bollworm (Gulabi Sundi) attack, the government has yet to conduct a girdawari (survey) to assess the damage. Likewise, around 20 percent of the paddy crop in the Majha and Doaba region has been damaged by an infestation of the dwarf virus, nothing has been done to assess the damage.

Bajwa said that after assurances of CM Bhagwant Mann that the government would procure moong crops at MSP Rs 7275 per quintal, the area under moong crops increased by 77%.