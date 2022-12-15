AAP’s ex-Haryana chief gets into brawl with PGIMS staff

Aam Aadmi Party’s former state president of Haryana, Naveen Jaihind, entered into a brawl with the government officials at Rohtak’s PGIMS, on Wednesday. A video of the fist-fight between the government official Amit Sindhu (Deputy Registrar, Directorate of Medical Education and Research) and a group led by Jaihind went viral on social media platforms.

Rohtak police registered a case against Naveen Jaihind and his accomplice Ishwar Sharma on charges of rioting, assault, preventing a government servant from performing official duty, trespass and criminal intimidation.

The document verification for recruitment of nurses was going on at Rohtak’s PGIMS. Jaihind and his accomplice were seen in the video first entering into a heated argument with the official of document-verification committee and then throwing slaps and punches at him. A few police personnel were also seen trying to intervene in the matter and pacify both the sides.

According to the information available, a few officials had reached Rohtak’s PGIMS from Chandigarh to conduct the document-verification exercise of the eligible candidates.

A few of the candidates alleged some discrepancies in the procedure and Naveen Jaihind and his supporters reached the spot to question the document-verification committee officials to take up the issues raised by the candidates.

The fist-fight continued for a few minutes before the document-verification committee officials managed to get out of the room and lock themselves in another room. Police reached the spot and pacified both the sides.

Despite repeated attempts, Jaihind was not available for comments. His phone was answered by one of his associates Sandeep who feigned ignorance about Jaihind’s whereabouts. “I do not know what exactly happened in Rohtak’s PGIMS. Naveen ji is not around and his calls are diverted to me. I am not able to contact him and I do not know when will he come back, either tomorrow or day after or later”, Sandeep who answered Jaihind’s phone told The Indian Express. AAP’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and party affairs incharge of Haryana, Sushil Gupta said, “Naveen is no longer in Aam Aadmi Party. He had quit the party after 2019 assembly elections”.

The concerned police station officials said they were investigating the matter.

In his complaint to the police, Sindhu said “DMER had assigned us the task to conduct document verification and social criteria marks to the candidates for nurses-recruitment. I was appointed chairperson of the committee constituted for this task. According to the rules and regulations provided by the University administration, we were carrying on with our work for the past three days”, further narrating the circumstances how Ishwar Sharma and Naveen Jaihind with their supporters barged into the Central Hall College of Pharmacy, Rohtak’s PGIMS and assaulted Sindhu.