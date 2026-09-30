68% fall in donations: AAP looks towards its MLAs, MPs as Punjab goes to polls in 2027

As the Aam Aadmi Party declared donations of Rs 12.09 crore in 2025-26 show a 68 per cent decrease from Rs 38.10 crore in 2024-25, the AAP is looking towards its own MLAs and MPs to contribute to its coffers and make arrangements for funds as the 2027 Punjab Assembly election draws closer.

The party had, however, received Rs 11.06 crore in 2023-24.

Several AAP MLAs and MPs have been contributing Rs 10,000 per month from their salaries since 2017, when the party began expanding in Punjab, The Indian Express has learnt.

“In 2017, an arrangement was made to keep the party office running, and we have been paying since then. Of late, the party sent out messages that it would need funds. We do not know what the arrangement is now. How much can MLAs and MPs pay from their salaries, as many of them are already paying,” said a party leader privy to the development.