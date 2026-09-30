68% fall in donations: AAP looks towards its MLAs, MPs as Punjab goes to polls in 2027

Several AAP MLAs and MPs have already been contributing Rs 10,000 per month from their salaries since 2017

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhSep 30, 2026 09:46 AM IST
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (right) with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Source: @BhagwantMann via PTI Photo)AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (right) with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Source: @BhagwantMann via PTI Photo)
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As the Aam Aadmi Party declared donations of Rs 12.09 crore in 2025-26 show a 68 per cent decrease from Rs 38.10 crore in 2024-25, the AAP is looking towards its own MLAs and MPs to contribute to its coffers and make arrangements for funds as the 2027 Punjab Assembly election draws closer.

The party had, however, received Rs 11.06 crore in 2023-24.

Several AAP MLAs and MPs have been contributing Rs 10,000 per month from their salaries since 2017, when the party began expanding in Punjab, The Indian Express has learnt.

“In 2017, an arrangement was made to keep the party office running, and we have been paying since then. Of late, the party sent out messages that it would need funds. We do not know what the arrangement is now. How much can MLAs and MPs pay from their salaries, as many of them are already paying,” said a party leader privy to the development.

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AAP has also lost one of its biggest contributors from Punjab in Rajinder Gupta, the former AAP Rajya Sabha MP, who joined the BJP in April.

Also Read | AAP sees 68% fall in donations, BJD declares zero contributions

According to the Election Commission’s party’s contribution report: for 2025-26, Trident Ltd, founded by Gupta, contributed Rs 5 crore to AAP. The cheque was dated January 9, 2026, when Gupta was still with AAP. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket in October 2025. Trident’s contribution alone accounted for more than 41 per cent of the AAP’s total declared contributions for the year.

Another AAP leader said the party would need money to contest the Assembly elections the next year. “The sources are drying up. Our money bag MP was poached. Now, we do not have anyone.”

The AAP donors’ list shows party leaders’ contributions.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora contributed Rs 1.20 lakh in 12 instalments of Rs 10,000 each in 2025-26. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal made three contributions of Rs 10,000 each, while former Delhi chief minister Atishi contributed Rs 42,000 in 12 instalments of Rs 3,500 each.

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The previous year’s donors’ data also has entries under the name Gurmeet Singh, with multiple contributions of Rs 10,000. These entries have been associated with Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The sharp fall in contributions came after a year when the party recorded a substantial rise in contributions. Its disclosed contributions increased from Rs 11.06 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 38.10 crore in 2024-25, before dropping to Rs 12.10 crore in 2025-26.

In 2024-25, Prudent Electoral Trust was the biggest donor with a Rs 16.40 crore contribution.

AAP state president Aman Arora and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema were not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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