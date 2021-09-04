AAP dissolves Chandigarh unit for a revamp before MC elections

In order to strengthen its organisational base in Chandigarh ahead of the forthcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday dissolved its organisation structure of the Chandigarh unit.

In a statement issued from the city party headquarters, AAP Chandigarh affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh made the formal announcement.

Singh said the posts of party’s Chandigarh co-incharge held by Pradeep Chhabra, convener of Chandigarh Unit held by Prem Garg, and election campaign committee chairman held by Chander Mukhi Sharma, will remain intact till a new structure is announced.

He added that the decision was taken with the view of strengthening and streamlining the organisational structure of the party from the booth to the top level; adding that the new structure will be announced very soon. “Responsibilities of competent, loyal and hardworking volunteers and leaders will be enhanced and swapped so that the AAP emerges as a strong and organised team,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already started its preparations for the Municipal Corporation elections.

AAP Chandigarh Incharge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh has held several marathon meetings with party leaders and workers.

Singh said that Aam Aadmi Party Chandigarh will be contesting all the seats of Chandigarh MC and party had started ward level meetings with leaders to have ideas and consensus on strengthening the party at the booth levels. Many ward level issues were also discussed threadbare during the meeting.

He mentioned that the upcoming MC elections will be fought by AAP on people-centric issues and the main plank will be to have a corruption free Chandigarh and restoring the past glory of City Beautiful.

Chandramukhi Sharma said that AAP Chandigarh will go door to door and present the ‘Kejriwal Model’ of Delhi governance to people and will ensure that all such facilities are also provided to residents of Chandigarh through a corruption free rule.