AAP denies any proposal for premature release of convicts in Jaswant Singh Khalra murder case

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday rejected the allegations that its government in Punjab had approved any proposal for the premature release of convicts in the activist Jaswant Singh Khalra murder case, claiming that no such file had been signed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann or is pending approval with the Governor.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab AAP’s media in-charge Baltej Pannu termed reports claiming that the state government had recommended the premature release of former DSP Jaspal Singh, a convict in the murder case, as “false propaganda” aimed at misleading the public.

“The case was investigated by the CBI, and under Section 477 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to Section 435 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), any proposal for premature release in a CBI-investigated case falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Punjab government has neither received nor processed any proposal from the MHA regarding the premature release of the convicts,” said Pannu.