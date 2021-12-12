AAP demands High Court-monitored probe into ‘police postings for money’

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema has written a letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the issue of ‘transfer-posting of police officers by taking money’ which was raised by Minister Rana Gurjit Singh in the Punjab government against his fellow Congressmen and Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, and demanded a high-level investigation overseen by the High Court within a stipulated time.

While addressing the media at the party headquarters, Cheema said, “It is a very serious matter that a minister is accusing his fellow party member and Home Minister of appointing SSPs in exchange for money.” Appointment of police officers for bribe is a serious threat to the security of the country and the state. For the security of the state and maintenance of law and order, it is very important to have a fair investigation in this matter.

If the investigation of this matter is not done impartially and within the stipulated time, then the people of Punjab may have to face dire consequences, he said, adding that Punjab is a border state and Assembly elections are to be held here very soon. He said that Punjab had already battled the ‘dark phase’ for decades.

“The peace that was established after paying a heavy price cannot be allowed to be disturbed because of these corrupt politicians. Now Punjab is standing at this juncture that the people of our state can’t afford another such situation. Therefore, the names of all the ‘black sheep’ involved in the mafia and their political patrons should be made public,” he said.

Cheema said that the Aam Aadmi Party has already been making allegations of mafia rule in the state and Channi government’s Minister Rana Gurjit Singh has just proved the allegations to be true. “We raised the issue of mafia ruling in the state many times in the Assembly and said that from the Chief Minister to the Ministers, MLAs and many leaders of the Congress are involved in the business of mafia,” he said.

Cheema accused the Congress government of encouraging mafia and said that this issue has come to light today only because of the mutual fight between the officials and the Congress leaders to control the mafia rule in the state.