Punjab: AAP criticises Capt govt over fuel price hike

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the hike in petrol and diesel prices by Punjab’s Amarinder Singh government.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here Wednesday, senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Captain government had proved that it was anti-people by imposing more burden on the people, already affected by inflation. He said that Capt Amarinder Singh, being CM of an agriculture-oriented state should have taken the farmers by the arm and supported them but on the contrary had levied tax of 30 paisa, thus increasing the price of diesel and petrol.

Cheema said that Punjab was already levying the highest tax as compared to other states and with this, it would lead to higher taxes. He said that on one hand Captain Amarinder Singh was issuing advertisements and claiming that he was providing facilities to the people but today his reality has come to light that he was looting the people.

Cheema said that in the name of special infrastructure fee on petrol and diesel, 30 paisa per litre has been increased after which the price of petrol has been increased from Rs 91.51 to Rs 91.83 per litre and diesel from Rs 82.57 to Rs 82.87 per litre.

The LoP further said that Captain Amarinder Singh was following in the footsteps of the Modi government at the Centre, “taking revenge on the farmers” who were protesting against the black laws and taking anti-Punjab decisions. Cheema said that the increase in petrol and diesel prices would lead to an increase in prices of other goods and services, which would put a burden on the poor and middle class.