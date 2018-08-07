AAP crisis : Rodi backs ‘rebel’ camp, says AAP brass ignoring Punjab unit

Sukhpal Singh Khaira along with other rebel AAP MLAs during a press conference in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Sukhpal Singh Khaira along with other rebel AAP MLAs during a press conference in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THE GROUP of AAP MLAs in Punjab, led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, got a shot in the arm Monday with Garhshanker MLA, Jai Krishan Singh Rodi, who had earlier distanced himself from the group, came out in its support, taking the total number of ‘dissident’ MLAs to eight.

Rodi had initially been part of the splinter group when they announced their decision to hold a convention in Bathinda, but had refused to take part in the actual event, saying that he was very much with (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal. However, in a volte face, he said Monday that the Delhi leadership of the party was “ignoring” the state unit.

“It was my duty to try to mediate between Delhi and Punjab leadership. We tried to bridge the gulf but I’m sad that we were not heard. I am still a fan of Kejriwal and am with AAP but decisions about Punjab will not be taken by Durgesh Pathak or Garry Warring (Delhi leaders),” Rodi said. He added that there was a doubt in his mind that Khaira may take the MLAs of his group to another party and he clarified this before joining hands with him.

With Rodi joining the rebel MLAs’ camp, there are now eight legislators aligned against the official party unit. These MLAs include Sukhpal Khaira (Bholath), Kanwar Sandhu (Kharar), Pirmal Singh (Bhadaur), Jagdev Singh Kamalu (Maur), Nazar Singh Manshahia (Mansa), Master Baldev (Jaitu) and Jagtar Singh Jagga (Raikot). AAP has 20 seats in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha and is the larges opposition party, ahead of SAD-BJP alliance.

Rodi told mediapersons that the Delhi leadership only listens to “chugli” (gossip). “Our voice has not been allowed to reach Kejriwal. (AAP Punjab affairs in-charge) Manish Sisodia also did not hear us out, saying all will be well. I appeal to Kejriwal that he should listen to people of Punjab and not to the coterie,” he said. When asked if he believed that Kejriwal was unaware of happenings in Punjab unit, Rodi said, “Either he does not want to listen to us or our voice is not being allowed to reach him. He should listen to inner voice of people.”

Khaira said Rodi had taken the “right decision” after speaking to the party workers in his constituency. “I request with folded hands the other MLAs who are not with us that this is a fight for Punjab. This is the right time. I appeal that keeping in mind the interests of Punjab we must have the right to take party decisions in Punjab itself. Please listen to what people are saying. Please support us so that we can rid the state of both corrupt traditional parties,” he said.

Kanwar Sandhu lashed out at Durgesh Pathak for “misleading” the Delhi leadership about the issues of Punjab unit. “We still believe that the real issues do not come into Kejriwal’s cognizance. Durgesh Pathak and Garry Warring are misleading the Delhi leadership. Those who were responsible for defeat in 2017 elections are still taking decisions in the party. They are calling up and stopping MLAs from joining us. But we will not break up the party. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are our leaders but we will oppose the wrong decisions taken by them,” he said.

Sandhu also said that he was “saddened” to find out that Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, had also been calling up MLAs and asking them not to join the Khaira group. “This is what we have learnt from party volunteers. We tried to bring Mann along with us but we are sad to say that he is also among those who are stopping MLAs,” he said. He added that at least three to four MLAs wanted to join them. “When we talk to them, we feel that they want to join us,” he said while alleging that some leaders were running a “disinformation campaign” against them.

Dissident MLAs announce series of events

A volunteers’ convention, which was originally scheduled in Hoshiarpur, will now be held in Garshanker on August 11. Another event will be organised in memory of Karnail Singh Issru at Issru village on August 15. This will be a parallel event to the party’s official unit which is also holding a function there on that day. Another volunteers meeting will be held in Gurdaspur on August 25. Thus function precedes the party unit’s event at Baba Bakala in Amritsar district on August 26 on ‘Rakhar Punya’.

