AAP councillors raise ruckus: ‘Case in HC, BJP’s Sarabjit Kaur cannot occupy Mayor chair’

High drama was witnessed in the first General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation on Monday when the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party refused to accept Sarabjit Kaur as the Mayor. Marshals had to be called in as the councillors stormed near the Mayor’s seat.

It was the first meeting of the newly elected councillors. There are 14 AAP councillors, 13 BJP councillors, seven Congress and one Akali Dal councillor.

It all began when Mayor Kaur just started speaking about the proceedings of the House. All the AAP councillors raised a ruckus that she should be sitting amongst them and not in the Mayor’s chair. They stated that the petition challenging mayoral polls is there before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and that is why they don’t consider her the Mayor.

The secretary had just begun talking about passing the minutes related to mayoral polls when the AAP councillors objected to it and said that they don’t consider Kaur as the Mayor. They demanded voting to pass the agenda of approving minutes of mayoral elections.

Commissioner Anindita Mitra stated that the matter was in the court.

AAP councillor Damanpreet then stated that if the matter is sub judice, then what was the need to bring the agenda of the same (of minutes) in the House and when it has already been brought in the House, then voting for passing the minutes of mayoral elections should also be done.

The Congress councillors too supported the AAP on this matter stating that voting should be done.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi then said that Congress councillors who didn’t even attend the last meeting are engaged in opposing the agenda on Monday. To this, Congress councillor Sachin Galav retorted by saying that the BJP is having its Mayor only because they didn’t attend the meeting that day, else the BJP’s Kaur won’t be sitting in the Mayor’s chair.

Seeing the commotion, Mayor Kaur asked the secretary to start the process of the next agenda, on which the AAP councillors came in front of the mayor’s chair and started protesting against the demand for voting. As the protest didn’t end and commotion increased, Mayor Kaur had to walk out and the meeting was adjourned for 15 minutes.

It was then Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma had to chair the House as the Mayor.

Such was the ruckus that the councillors didn’t even let Commissioner Mitra to speak.

As the councillors did not allow the House to run sitting on the floor, marshals and the police had to be called in the House and those who were protesting in the meeting were removed.

After this, Sharma asked the corporation secretary to start the agenda. The secretary read out the agenda and said that the councillors who feel that the agenda should be passed should raise their hands. On agendas taken up in the House, the BJP councillors raised their hands and got the agendas passed.



DADUMAJRA WASTE PROCESSING PLANT

Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma told the councillors that the agenda of Dadumajra garbage processing plant is important. The commissioner also urged the councillors that the agenda is important but no one paid any heed.