scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

AAP councillors meet Adviser on dump

They complained that nothing has changed on the ground despite the pleas of residents of the adjoining colonies, orders of the NGT, and even the action taken report submitted in the High Court by the MC.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 28, 2022 10:01:02 am
Ram Chander Yadav, AAP, Aam Adami Party, AAP councillor, Chandigarh news, Chandigarh, Indian express, Indian express news, Punjab newsThey complained that there is an imminent threat to the health and lives of the citizens living in the adjoining areas of the dump because of the MC’s lackadaisical attitude.

A team of 10 AAP councillors led by leader of opposition met UT Adviser Dharam Pal to press upon him the need to fix the Dadumajra dump before the monsoon.
The Adviser assured them speedy action. The councillors said citizens across the city are experiencing health concerns due to the smell from the dump, and the smoke generated by frequent fires. With the rain last week, things have become worse. The monsoon and the lack of any effort to stop the smell emanating from the dump are a serious cause for concern, they told the Adviser.

They complained that nothing has changed on the ground despite the pleas of residents of the adjoining colonies, orders of the NGT, and even the action taken report submitted in the High Court by the MC.

More from Chandigarh

They complained that there is an imminent threat to the health and lives of the citizens living in the adjoining areas of the dump because of the MC’s lackadaisical attitude.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement