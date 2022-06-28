AAP councillors meet Adviser on dump

They complained that there is an imminent threat to the health and lives of the citizens living in the adjoining areas of the dump because of the MC’s lackadaisical attitude.

A team of 10 AAP councillors led by leader of opposition met UT Adviser Dharam Pal to press upon him the need to fix the Dadumajra dump before the monsoon.

The Adviser assured them speedy action. The councillors said citizens across the city are experiencing health concerns due to the smell from the dump, and the smoke generated by frequent fires. With the rain last week, things have become worse. The monsoon and the lack of any effort to stop the smell emanating from the dump are a serious cause for concern, they told the Adviser.