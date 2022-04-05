AAP councillor’s car named in FIR lodged in accident case

THE UT Police registered a case of road accident mentioning the registration number of a car which belongs to Aam Adami Party (AAP) councillor from ward number-15, Ram Chander Yadav, Monday.

The FIR was registered at Sector 11 police station. The victim was identified as Amit Sharma, 27, an employee with Jan Aushadhi Kender in PGI. The road accident happened around 12.10 am on March 29. Sources said that the AAP councillor claimed that his car was being driven by his driver.

Victim Amit Sharma had booked a Rapido bike taxi for coming to PGI from Sector 40 on March 29. “Amit Sharma was riding pillion when a speeding car hit the bike taxi at Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout. The registration number plate — CH-01BQ-2260 — fell on the road. The car sped away. Injured Amit Sharma suffered fracture on his left arm. He was rushed to PGI. For some days, he was unfit for recording his statement. Today, he lodged an FIR mentioning the number of car. The car is found to be belonging to AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav who claimed that the car was being driven by his driver. We have registered a case against an unknown person,” said the probe officer, ASI Varinder Kumar.

A case under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC was registered at Sector 11 police station. Repeated calls were made to councillor Ram Chander Yadav but there was no response.