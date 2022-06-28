AAP, Congress spar over gangsters Mukhtar Ansari, Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjab Assembly

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition Congress sparred in the Punjab Assembly Tuesday after Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains said during a discussion on the Budget that he has ordered an inquiry into the stay of gangster Mukhtar Ansari in a Punjab prison.

Bains said Ansari was given five-star treatment in a barrack meant for 25 inmates during the three months he spent in a Punjab jail. His wife also stayed with him inside the jail, the minister added.

“One can imagine how many gangsters he would have produced while being in the Punjab jail,” he further said.

Bains’s statement came when former jail minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was present in the House.

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa objected to Bains’s remarks, claiming that no minister other than the finance minister is allowed to speak during a discussion on the Budget as per the rules. Bajwa told the Speaker he should ensure that the rules are followed. To this the Speaker said that a Congress member had sought a reply from Bains and that is why he was given time to speak during the debate on the Budget.

Bajwa further said if the treasury benches were interested in raising the issue of Ansari, then he would, in turn, discuss Lawrence Bishnoi. “If we start raising Bishnoi, then you will have a problem,” Bajwa said.

Bishnoi, who is an accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was earlier lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. He was brought to Amritsar on transit remand.

Bajwa said Bains should resign if he failed to prove that Ansari’s wife was staying with him.

Randhawa, too, asked Bains to prove that Ansari’s wife stayed with him in the jail.

Bains also alleged that the previous government had engaged a Supreme Court lawyer who charged Rs 11 lakh for a single hearing.

“We have been handed over a bill of Rs 55 lakh at the rate of Rs 11 lakh for a single hearing and Rs 5 lakh on a day when the hearing did not take place… the previous government did not engage good lawyers during cases pertaining to government’s revenue,” Bains said.