AAP: Congress leaders busy fighting each other instead of battling Covid

Continuing to attack the Congress over “infighting”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday said instead of battling Covid, the leaders of the ruling party in Punjab were fighting against each other. Party co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that state leaders were camping in Delhi, abandoning Punjab.

“There is a political earthquake going on in Punjab. While 27 other states in country are busy fighting the Covid pandemic, in Punjab, (Congress leaders) are fighting with each other,” Chadha said while addressing the media here.

Chadha said the Congress leaders had been sitting in Delhi, having abandoned Punjab.

The Congress has formed a three-member committee to resolve the infighting in the party’s Punjab unit. Legislators and ministers are meeting the panel led by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge since Monday in Delhi.

Slamming the state government over healthcare facilities, Chadha claimed there was no ICU bed in 17 districts of the state and new ventilators were gathering dust. “The death rate in Punjab is the highest in the country,” he pointed out.

He said the Congress is now finished in the state. “Congress in Punjab is on a ventilator and it cannot be saved by any medicine,” he said, adding with its internal feud, the Congress has “already destroyed Punjab”.

Attacking Captain Amarinder Singh on the poll promise of ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’, Chadha said Congress was giving government jobs to party leaders’ sons and daughters, while the sons and daughters of the common people were being humiliated in the name of job fairs.

The AAP leader also accused the Congress-led dispensation of trying to fool the people by effecting a “meagre” reduction in electricity tariff.