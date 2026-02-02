AAP, Cong slam cut in Chandigarh budget, flag strain on civic services

AAP and Congress criticise cut in Chandigarh’s 2026–27 budget, warn of impact on civic services and infrastructure. (File)

Chandigarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress criticised the reduction in budgetary allocation for Chandigarh, alleging the cut would severely impact civic services and infrastructure.

The AAP flagged that the UT Budget for 2026-27 was pegged at Rs 5,720 crore, down from a revised expenditure of Rs 6,187 crore in 2025-26.

Senior AAP leader Vikrant A Tanwar said, “The reduced outlay, coupled with high administrative spending, will leave limited funds for development works.”

Tanwar also pointed to the absence of a clearly defined and separate allocation for the Municipal Corporation, warning “it could affect spending on roads, sanitation and drainage”.

Echoing similar concerns, the Congress said the cut was even sharper when compared to the original allocation of Rs 6,983 crore in 2025-26.