AAP, Cong slam cut in Chandigarh budget, flag strain on civic services

The AAP flagged that the UT Budget for 2026-27 was pegged at Rs 5,720 crore, down from a revised expenditure of Rs 6,187 crore in 2025-26.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 2, 2026 07:25 AM IST
AAP and Congress criticise cut in Chandigarh’s 2026–27 budget, warn of impact on civic services and infrastructure.AAP and Congress criticise cut in Chandigarh’s 2026–27 budget, warn of impact on civic services and infrastructure. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chandigarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress criticised the reduction in budgetary allocation for Chandigarh, alleging the cut would severely impact civic services and infrastructure.

The AAP flagged that the UT Budget for 2026-27 was pegged at Rs 5,720 crore, down from a revised expenditure of Rs 6,187 crore in 2025-26.

Senior AAP leader Vikrant A Tanwar said, “The reduced outlay, coupled with high administrative spending, will leave limited funds for development works.”

Tanwar also pointed to the absence of a clearly defined and separate allocation for the Municipal Corporation, warning “it could affect spending on roads, sanitation and drainage”.

Echoing similar concerns, the Congress said the cut was even sharper when compared to the original allocation of Rs 6,983 crore in 2025-26.

Congress chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma termed the reduction of over Rs 1,200 crore as “unfair and unprecedented”, alleging indifferent treatment towards the city.

Sharma alleged that the Corporation was given only Rs 625 crore as grant-in-aid last year, even as the administration failed to utilise nearly Rs 500 crore, which is now likely to lapse.

Story continues below this ad

He said the civic body, which handles most day-to-day civic works, received barely 9 per cent of the total allocation, despite facing a severe resource crunch.

Both parties demanded assured and transparent funding for the Corporation to prevent deterioration of essential civic services.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks as market slumps 2%
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement