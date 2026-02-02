AAP, Cong slam cut in Chandigarh budget, flag strain on civic services

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chandigarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress criticised the reduction in budgetary allocation for Chandigarh, alleging the cut would severely impact civic services and infrastructure.
The AAP flagged that the UT Budget for 2026-27 was pegged at Rs 5,720 crore, down from a revised expenditure of Rs 6,187 crore in 2025-26.
Senior AAP leader Vikrant A Tanwar said, “The reduced outlay, coupled with high administrative spending, will leave limited funds for development works.”
Tanwar also pointed to the absence of a clearly defined and separate allocation for the Municipal Corporation, warning “it could affect spending on roads, sanitation and drainage”.
Echoing similar concerns, the Congress said the cut was even sharper when compared to the original allocation of Rs 6,983 crore in 2025-26.
Congress chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma termed the reduction of over Rs 1,200 crore as “unfair and unprecedented”, alleging indifferent treatment towards the city.
Sharma alleged that the Corporation was given only Rs 625 crore as grant-in-aid last year, even as the administration failed to utilise nearly Rs 500 crore, which is now likely to lapse.
He said the civic body, which handles most day-to-day civic works, received barely 9 per cent of the total allocation, despite facing a severe resource crunch.
Both parties demanded assured and transparent funding for the Corporation to prevent deterioration of essential civic services.
