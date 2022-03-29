AAP, Congress, SAD speak in one voice: Shah move way to usurp Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central service rules will apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the Centre’s decision, claiming that it went against the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Shah’s announcement also evoked sharp reactions from Congress and SAD leaders, with many of them saying this was “another big blow to the rights of Punjab” after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.

“Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh,” Mann said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party said it will oppose the Centre’s decision and fight the issue from “streets to Parliament”.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been taking anti-Punjab decisions. “The central government is deliberately taking steps to take away Punjab’s claims over Chandigarh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Akali Dal urged the CM to call an all-party meeting with the objective of unitedly approaching the

central government “to stop its

efforts to make Chandigarh a permanent Union territory in violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act”.

“It is incumbent on the AAP government to make the Centre understand that Chandigarh is a Union territory as per an ad-hoc arrangement only. We have nothing against the employees of Chandigarh whose interests can be protected by the Punjab government also. But we strongly protest against this latest move to pitch the employees against civil society and use them to snatch Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh,” the Akali Dal said in a statement.

Cheema said ever since the AAP formed the government in Punjab, the BJP-led government at the Centre is feeling scared due to several “pro-people” decisions being taken by the Mann government and “has intensified its attacks on the rights of Punjab”.

Cheema also alleged that previous governments of Punjab didn’t protect the rights and share of the state. The finance minister said that the Centre now took a unilateral decision regarding the Union Territory employees and “did not consult the stakeholder Punjab…This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966”. “We oppose this decision, we will protect Punjab’s interests and we will force Centre to roll it back,” he said.

Meanwhile, SAD patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also opposed the Centre’s announcement. “The Centre wants to usurp the rights of Punjab over Chandigarh,” Badal said.

Senior SAD leaders, including Prem Singh Chandumajra, noted that the chief minister “did not take up the issue of dilution of Punjab’s stakes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The Centre’s decision on extending central civil service rules to Chandigarh employees was not only a violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act but also that of the Rajiv Gandhi-Sant Harcharan Singh Longowal accord and several subsequent commissions, all of which have held that Punjab has a majority share in Chandigarh administration and that the status of the Union territory was ad-hoc pending transfer to Punjab,” Chandumajra said.

He also said that a party delegation would meet the President soon to apprise him of the development and demand the rollback of the Centre’s decision.

Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa to urged Mann to take an all-party delegation to take up these issues with

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Multiple decisions taken by the Union government, are against the federal structure of the Indian Constitution and require strong action by the Punjab government to defend the self-respect and interests of the state,” he said, urging CM to consult with the Advocate General and explore all legal remedies available to the state.

Bajwa said the Centre has changed the norms of selecting the full-time chairperson of the BBMB and its members for

posts irrigation and power. The two posts of irrigation and power as per conventional practice were always filled by candidates from Haryana and Punjab, respectively, he said.

Bajwa claimed that all these “unilateral decisions” of the Centre could potentially harm the hard-won peace earned by every Punjabi.

Congress leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, too condemned the decision.