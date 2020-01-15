AAP: Claiming copyright on relay of ‘gurbani’ amounts to sacrilege

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday described the claims of ownership on telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple by any company or an individual as an act tantamount to sacrilege. (File) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday described the claims of ownership on telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple by any company or an individual as an act tantamount to sacrilege. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday described the claims of ownership on telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple by any company or an individual as an act tantamount to sacrilege.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chandigarh, senior AAP leader and Kotkapura legislator, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, said that terming the broadcast of Gurbani Kirtan from Golden Temple by PTC channel, owned by the Badal family, as their personal property possessed at a price, had deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Sikhs across the world.

The MLA demanded that the Jathedar of Akal Takht should direct SGPC to initiate action against the individual or company, which was trying to monopolize the broadcast of Sarb Sanjhi Gurbani and let the ‘sangat’ enjoy the divine renderings unhindered.

“The act not only amounts to disrespect to the scared Gurbani but has also deprived the common Sikh and other Nanak Leva Sangat of listening to the divine hymns at their convenience. The apex body of the Sikh should initiate action against the politicians, SGPC office-bearers and members involved in the sacrilegious act,” he said. Sandhwan added that the management of the SGPC should be freed from the Badals and entrusted to those who could restore it to its old glory.

The comments come in the backdrop of a controversy raging in the state on whether a particular company can be given the exclusive rights to telecast the live transmission of Gurbani from the Golden Temple. The Congress has also levelled accusations that since the PTC channel is owned by the Badal family, the SGPC has given the channel undue favours by giving it sole right for transmission. The PTC Channel has refuted these allegations and has asserted that the rights have been given to their company through a valid agreement signed with the SGPC.

Speaking to mediapersons at Punjab Vidhan Sabha, suspended AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu said that the original agreement between SGPC and a private channel, ETC, had been signed by Jagir Kaur, the then president of SGPC. Sandhu said that no tenders had been floated while awarding a 10-year contract for the telecast rights to PTC in 2012.

