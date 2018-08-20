AAP chief meets party leaders, asks MLAs to reach out to Khaira group

“We are open for talks only if conventions passed at Bathinda resolution are a part of the dialogue.” “We are open for talks only if conventions passed at Bathinda resolution are a part of the dialogue.”

Hours after no words were exchanged between AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira at a village in Mehal Kalan, Kejriwal, while addressing a meeting of AAP MLAs and party workers at Sunam in district Sangrur, asked MLAs present there to reach out to Khaira and his group to iron out the differences.

He said that AAP MLAs should talk and try to solve differences among each other as Khaira group leaders were like their “brothers”. He further said that if need be, he will also speak to Khaira, the MLAs supporting him and also party workers in Punjab who are “naraaz” (offended).

“MLAs have been put on duty to go and reach out to Khaira group in every way possible. They have been told to go and solve differences. Arvind Kejriwal also said that he will not hesitate in talking to Khaira himself, but only if there is such a need. First, MLAs should try and reach out to them,” said an AAP MLA who was present at the meeting. When contacted about Kejriwal’s directive to reach out to him, Khaira said that if the AAP national convenor really wanted to talk and sort things out, then he shouldn’t have sent messages through media.

“We are open for talks only if conventions passed at Bathinda resolution are a part of the dialogue. The aspirations and feelings of AAP Punjab volunteers who came to support us at Bathinda are of utmost importance for us. And if he really wants to talk, why I and my group were not called for Sunam meeting on Sunday which he held with other MLAs. Why are we not being called directly? We want autonomy to take our own decisions for AAP Punjab,” said Khaira.

