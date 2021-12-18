AAP chief Kejriwal in Chandigarh tomorrow to motivate civic poll candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day visit to Chandigarh on December 19, Sunday, during which he will address a public meeting to be held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 43. AAP insiders said that the party supremo’s visit was mostly aimed at motivating the party’s candidates before the December 24 Chandigarh Municipal elections.

Kejriwal during his visit will be accompanied by Bhagwant Mann, who is AAP in-charge of Punjab, Jarnail Singh, the in-charge of the party’s Chandigarh affairs, and Leader of Opposition (Punjab) Harpal Singh Cheema.

While giving a brief about Kejriwal’s visit, AAP leader Jarnail Singh said that preparations have been completed to make CM Arvind Kejriwal’s public meeting a historic event. He informed that a large number of party workers and people will arrive at the public meeting. In view of this, Jarnail Singh and the leadership of Chandigarh had reached Dussehra ground located in Sector 43 on Thursday and taken a stock of the preparations.