AAP asks new Punjab CM to hold 15-day assembly session to discuss public interest issues

Drawing newly-inducted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s attention towards pending public interest issues in Punjab, member of Aam Aadmi Party and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema demanded the government to convene a 15-day monsoon session of the vidhan sabha.

In a statement, Cheema said, “On September 3, a special session of the vidhan sabha dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, which cannot technically or constitutionally be linked to the monsoon session, was held. In a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held before the commencement of the special session on that day, Speaker Rana K P Singh had assured that the session would be reconvened in 15-20 days in which all pending issues would be discussed. Therefore, a 15-day session should be called immediately,” he asserted.

He said issues related to farmers, labourers, traders, employees, unemployment, exodus of industries, crops being ruined by counterfeit pesticides and shortage of fertilizers need to be discussed in detail. He added, this pending monsoon session would be the last session of the present government.

He added, “Two days should be dedicated for the permanent solution of anti-agriculture black laws and agricultural crisis.”

Cheema further demanded that the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) reached upon during the previous Badal government with private power companies be scrapped during this session to save the people of Punjab from costly electricity and power mafia.

He further said that there should be a live telecast of the proceedings of the session and the media should be allowed to enter the assembly complex with dignity as the media had been harassed for a long time and were not allowed to enter the complex under the guise of Covid rules.

Reminding Channi about his tenure as the Leader of Opposition, Cheema said, “When Channi was the Leader of Opposition, he used to demand a long session from the then Badal government, so the pending monsoon session should be for at least 15 days,” he said.