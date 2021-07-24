AAP challenges Sidhu to make STF report on drug trafficking public

Cheema said that as long as Advocate General Atul Nanda will remain in office, neither the STF report would be made public nor the Punjab government would be able to win any prestigious case. (Express Photo/ Jasbir Malhi)

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday challenged the Punjab Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, to make public the investigation report prepared by the Special Task Force (STF) on drug trafficking so that the names of big defaulters linked to the mafia can be made public.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that due to a collusion between the drug kingpins and the government, the STF’s sealed report was gathering dust since February 1, 2018 and no official authority had made any effort at the administrative and legal level to get it unsealed. On the contrary, the entire emphasis of the Punjab Advocate General’s office was that it be kept at bay, so that the 2022 Assembly elections can pass.

Cheema said that as long as Advocate General Atul Nanda will remain in office, neither the STF report would be made public nor the Punjab government would be able to win any prestigious case. “That is why we demand from the newly appointed Punjab Congress president to make the STF report public in two weeks, as it cannot be expected from the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh,” he said.

“Sidhu saab, you are now the state president of the ruling party. You no longer have the excuse that you have no power. Therefore, call an immediate meeting of all the MLAs and ministers, including the CM, and ask the government to dismiss Nanda and make the STF report public,” Cheema added.