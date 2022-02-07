AAP challenges Navjot Sidhu to name Congress leaders involved with the mafia

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Monday raised questions about PPCC President, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stand on the mafia and asked whether Sidhu will campaign for them and ask the people of Punjab to vote for them.

In a statement released on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Cheema said, “From 2004 to 2016 Navjot Sidhu was a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Punjab had the SAD-BJP alliance at the helm. Then since 2017 he has been an MLA and minister of the ruling Congress party. Today the people of Punjab have just one question for Navjot Sidhu. After 15 years in power what Navjot Singh Sidhu has done for Punjab, the people of Punjab and for his Member of Parliament constituency Amritsar or his MLA constituency Amritsar East.”

Cheema said that Punjabis are now well aware of the “garrulous nature” of Navjot Singh Sidhu. “We all know he’s all talk and no action. He has been part of the ruling government for the last 15 years, but still all he has done is talk. We hear him claiming to be anti-mafia, anti-corruption and pro-Punjab. So, I challenge Navjot Sidhu to make public the names of Congress ministers who has been patronizing and running the mafia in Punjab.”

He added that people don’t trust Sidhu anymore. “One day he says that he is not a showpiece, and he’ll fight for the people of Punjab and won’t let the mafia rule Punjab. Next day he’s sharing a stage with all Congressmen who have been alleged of being involved in corruption and mafia and singing praises for them,” he said.

Cheema claimed that the people of Punjab will see right through all the theatrics of Sidhu and won’t waste their precious votes on the Congress, and added that voters know Sidhu has and will always take side of the power not the common people.