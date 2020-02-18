Will bring a Kejriwal out of you: AAP scouts for candidates to fight next Chandigarh MC elections

AAP Chandigarh stated that it aims to be not only a political outfit but also a reservoir of human resources towards improving the quality of life of our people. AAP Chandigarh stated that it aims to be not only a political outfit but also a reservoir of human resources towards improving the quality of life of our people.

“WILL BRING a Kejriwal out of you.” It is the new signature line that Chandigarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has floated to look for “super 30” who will contest the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections that are scheduled to be held next year. Within a few minutes of floating this message on social media, over 100 people, including doctors to professors, bankers to PHD scholars, came forward to join the party which said that it was looking for people who are honest and have a vision for Chandigarh.

After the landslide victory in Delhi, the AAP may give a tough competition to the BJP and Congress in the next civic body polls in Chandigarh.

CA Prem Garg who is the president of AAP unit in Chandigarh said that he has been flooded with calls and messages from people from different walks of life to join the party.

“Already, an orthopaedician, PHD scholar, professor have joined us. Rather than the person coming to us to join our party, our team is going to their house to welcome them to our party. We are looking for people with high integrity and experience,” Garg said.

In a message that has been floated across by the Chandigarh AAP president, it was stated, “AAP Chandigarh makes a clarion call to join AAP in its mission towards better and enhanced living for the residents of our city beautiful. We need dynamic people believing in integrity and honesty from all walks of life to come forward and guide us to make AAP Chandigarh a viable alternative to both BJP and Congress in the upcoming MC elections, to make it a vibrant institution.”

It was stated that they want an honest person. “We welcome each and every honest person of high calibre and experience, who feels that he could have made a great contribution to the society, if he had been holding a public position. Please join AAP Chandigarh. We will groom you to make you a team leader in a professional way with the help of management gurus and motivational leaders where you will be able to spread your goodness and humane qualities amongst our beautiful people,” it was further specified.

The AAP Chandigarh stated that it aims to be not only a political outfit but also a reservoir of human resources towards improving the quality of life of our people. "Please drop a message with your name, address and few lines to define your idea of beautiful Chandigarh to my whatsapp at 9872420001. We will contact you to bring a Kejriwal out of you," it was said.

Across various forums and resident welfare association groups, a message is floating that AAP is looking for the best person who can manage affairs of MC. It has been clearly specified that the person should be visionary, experienced and of high integrity.

The party claims that already, the Chandigarh MC has a lot of councillors that have just been looking for their own facilities at the cost of public money and if Chandigarh people give them a mandate, “they will bring a change in the system and change the face of Chandigarh”.

