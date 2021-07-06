AAP calls for cancelling PPAs: ‘In 25 yrs, Punjab will end up paying Rs 2.25 lakh cr to private power firms’

Aam Aadmi Party state president Bhagwant Mann Monday said that if his party forms government in Punjab in 2022, the power agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP government with private companies would be cancelled as not doing so would lead to people of the state paying these companies Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the next 25 years.

Mann said that while the SAD-BJP government had entered into these power agreements with the private power companies, the Congress government has implemented these faulty pacts.

“Due to this, Rs 20,000 crore has been given to the private power companies from the exchequer of Punjab without purchasing power. Also, the people of Punjab have to buy the most expensive power in the country,” he added.

He said that after AAP protested near the Siswan farmhouse of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he is now “saying that these power deals are being reviewed as 122 out of 147 power deals have been proved wrong”.

Mann said that the private power companies had spent about Rs 25,000 crore for setting up a power thermal plant whereas the company had recovered double the cost from the exchequer of Punjab.

The AAP leader said that if the mafia rule in Punjab was eradicated and looting of public exchequer was stopped, then the people of Punjab could be provided better facilities, because AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has done all this in Delhi.

Replying to a question, Mann said that the Election Commission should register election manifestos issued by political parties and also issue notices to the party forming the government against non-fulfillment of election promises.