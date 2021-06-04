AAP calls upon Chandigarh admin to give financial aid to construction workers

Nitin Goyal, chief spokesman of Aam Aadmi Party, said that construction workers are entitled to receive financial assistance under the Labour Welfare laws. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

AAP convenor Prem Garg has written a letter to Manoj Parida, Adviser to the UT Administrator, for providing financial assistance for building and construction workers who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown restrictions.

Garg has written that a significant portion of the city’s population has been directly affected by the second wave of Covid-19 due to unavoidable curfew and the lockdown restrictions imposed by the administration. The worst hit are the building and construction workers who have been rendered jobless without any wages as construction activities came to a grinding halt.

Garg said that the Aam Aadmi Party wanted to request the administration to utilise the funds available with the Chandigarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board of Sector 30 labour department for providing immediate financial assistance to construction workers. Several crores of rupees collected as ‘Labour Cess’ during the time of sanctioning building plans remains unutilised, the aprty claimed.

Nitin Goyal, chief spokesman of Aam Aadmi Party, said that construction workers are entitled to receive financial assistance under the Labour Welfare laws. Labour Cess is collected from building owners for this very purpose only and it is high time the administration released these funds. Many state governments are already providing financial assistance to ease the hardships being faced by these poor people.