AAP blames Channi, Modi govts: ‘corporate ploy to sacrifice govt thermals’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday blamed both the Centre and the Punjab governments for the acute power crisis stating it was a ploy by corporate houses to sacrifice the country’s remaining government thermal plants for private companies.

In a statement, AAP MLA Aman Arora said, “It is the responsibility of the Union government to supply coal to the public and private thermal plants in Punjab, but the Modi government has been reluctant to supply coal under a conspiracy. Coal is not being supplied to thermal plants in states, including Punjab and Delhi, which has led to the threat of thermal plant shutdowns and power outages.”

He said that on one hand, Union Power Minister R K Singh claimed that there was no coal crisis but on the other hand UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is writing letters for the supply of coal.

Arora expressed doubts whether the coal crisis was artificial. “Either the corporate houses involved in the coal and power business (will) get licence to loot at arbitrary prices or this artificial crisis is a conspiracy to divert the country’s attention from Lakhimpur Kheri carnage, displacement of Sikhs in Shillong and terror attacks on Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Criticising the Congress and SAD-BJP governments that have been in power in Punjab, Arora said, “The Captain (Amarinder Singh) and Badal governments have closed down the government thermal plants in Punjab and increased their dependence on private thermal plants for power supply which is proving to be dangerous for the people.”

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the Congress government in Punjab were playing into the hands of corporate houses and deceiving the people.

He asked, “When India has a stock of 400 lakh tonnes of coal, why is the supply not being provided to the states? Why no action has been taken against private plants that have stopped buying coal from abroad?”

The AAP leader said the private thermal plants of Punjab had one day of coal left while the government plants had four days of coal; which had created power crisis in Punjab. While the thermal plant was required to have coal reserves for 22 to 25 days as per the rules, the private thermal plants in Punjab did not manage the coal, but unlike the Badals, the Congress government did not take any action against the private thermal plants. If the government so desires, strict action can be taken against private companies violating the CEA guidelines.