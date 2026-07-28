AAP MP Balbir Seechewal offers to give up security amid Punjab cop shortage

Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal's move comes also against the backdrop of his long-standing public emphasis on social issues (File photo).

Amid growing concerns over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab and shortage of police personnel, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s lone Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, requested Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday to transfer the personnel in his security detail to police stations to strengthen policing.

In a letter to the DGP, Seechewal said that of the six police personnel deployed with him, three are posted in his native Seechewal village, while the others accompany him during travel. He said that eight incidents of theft had taken place in a single night in his village, with electricity wires being stolen, and that he had already written to the police in this regard. He also mentioned that crimes were increasing at religious places in Sultanpur Lodhi, which was another cause for concern.