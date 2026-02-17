AAP asks leaders to be wary of votes deletion under SIR

A party leader privy to discussions said, “Sisodia asked them to expedite registration so that the party has a data base of Punjab residents with Voter IDs and Aadhaar Cards. This would help the party identify how many votes have been deleted.” SIR has not been announced for Punjab yet.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhFeb 17, 2026 12:20 PM IST
AAPDelhi’s former deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, addressed the party MLAs, ministers, constituency in-charges in Moga and asked them to keep a close watch on vote deletion. (file)
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Monday cautioned its MLAs and party leaders and asked them to keep a close watch on vote deletion under the SIE ahead of Assembly elections in 2027. This comes in the backdrop of deletion of 6.5 core electors’ names from the draft electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories, which was published between December 2025 and January 2026.

Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, addressed the party MLAs, ministers, constituency in-charges in Moga and asked them to keep a close watch on vote deletion. Sisodia, who is also AAP Punjab in-charge, asked them to prepare health insurance cards under the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana’ before the SIR gets announced. The party in-charge also said beneficiaries need to link their Voter ID and Aadhaar cards with the health insurance cards in order to register and get health cards.

The source also said, “He asked the chairpersons, Lok Sabha constituency in-charges to… identify volunteers (not happy with the party). He asked them to placate such volunteers so that they work for the party in the upcoming elections.”

“It was raised in the meeting that in the border areas, the internet network was a problem and the registration of healthcare beneficiaries was being delayed,” an MLA said, adding that Sisodia asked to help with the registration.

The Tirath Yatra scheme was also discussed under which it was said devotees wanted to go to Rajasthan’s Salasar temple. “We have been asked to… add more religious destinations to the list of places under the scheme,” said a source. The source said AAP state chief Aman Arora read out the vote of thanks.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

