AAP asks leaders to be wary of votes deletion under SIR

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Monday cautioned its MLAs and party leaders and asked them to keep a close watch on vote deletion under the SIE ahead of Assembly elections in 2027. This comes in the backdrop of deletion of 6.5 core electors’ names from the draft electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories, which was published between December 2025 and January 2026.

Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, addressed the party MLAs, ministers, constituency in-charges in Moga and asked them to keep a close watch on vote deletion. Sisodia, who is also AAP Punjab in-charge, asked them to prepare health insurance cards under the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana’ before the SIR gets announced. The party in-charge also said beneficiaries need to link their Voter ID and Aadhaar cards with the health insurance cards in order to register and get health cards.