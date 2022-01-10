AAP announces 5 names, mocks Surjewala’s ‘3 CM’ remark

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced its ninth list of candidates for Punjab’s Assembly Elections. Names of five more AAP candidates have been released for the elections and with that, AAP’s candidate tally has reached 109.

According to the list, Dinesh Dhall from Jalandhar North, Jagtar Singh from Samrala, Hardeep Singh Mundian from Sahnewal, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga and Amit Rattan Kotfatta from Bathinda Rural, will be fielded for the AAP.

Addressing a virtual press conference here on Sunday, AAP state co-incharge Raghav Chadha said the Congress applies ‘use and throw’ policy to Channi to secure SC vote.

Expressing shock over the statement of Randeep Surjewala, Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi’s close aide, who Saturday said “Punjab will have three chief ministerial faces Sunil Jakhar, Navjot Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi”, Chadha said that the party which could not make a decision on its chief minister’s face, how it can claim to give a stable government to Punjab.

“Surjewala’s statement has exposed Congress’s intentions that anyhow they just want to secure SC vote. Congress has used CM Channi as a ‘night watchman’ under its policy of ‘use and throw’,” said Chadha.

Chadha said that CM Channi comes from Dalit community, so the Congress used him for Dalit vote. “The intention of Congress is not the prosparity of Dalits but to take their votes. This is a complete betrayal of Dalit society,” he said.

Chadha said that the Congress party has nothing to offer to Punjab thanks to their cat fight. All the Congress leaders are fighting among themselves for power, and the people of Punjab are bearing repercussions for the last five years.

Chadha said that when Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sunil Jakhar and Navjot Singh Sidhu can’t even stand each other then how they will run the government together.

Referring to the mutual discord between the Congress, Chadha said that the civil war between Congress leaders is going on like this, Sidhu Vs Channi, Channi Vs Jakhar, Jakhar Vs Bajwa, Bajwa Vs Sidhu, Ashu Vs Channi, KP Rana Vs Ashu, OP Soni Vs Sidhu, Randhawa Vs Sidhu, Sidhu Vs Awla, Bittu Vs Channi,Bittu Vs Sidhu and Manpreet Badal Vs Sidhu.

He said that the Congress can never give a stable government to Punjab. Chadha appealed to the people of Punjab to support the Aam Aadmi Party and said that the Aam Aadmi Party would give a stable and honest government to Punjab.