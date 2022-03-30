AAP and Congress take on BJP over proposed water tariff hike

The General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation witnessed uproar over the U-turn by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue of water tariff here Tuesday. With slogans of “BJP walo sharam karo, paani ke rate kam karo” and other such placards, both Aam Aadmi Party and Congress put up a united front in the meeting seeking to put on hold the water rates that will be hiked by the Chandigarh Administration.

The BJP councilors said that the rates have to be hiked partially “as the Municipal Corporation also has to be run”.

For 24X7 water supply for which loan has been taken, the project has to be made financially viable too. Some councillors stated that they do not want 24X7 water supply.

Congress’s Gurpreet Singh stated, “If it is for 24X7 water supply then we must submit that we don’t need it. The only thing people will get is hiked water tariff.” AAP councillors, including Prem Lata and Taruna Mehta, sat on the floor with placards saying reduce the rates so as to reduce burden on people.

BJP councillor Kanwar Rana, however, stated that the financial health of the corporation also has to be seen.

“Everyone wants that rates may remain the same. However, the financial health of the civic body also has to be seen. The corporation has to be run and for that the revenue generation also has to be seen. And that is why for that, not much but only a marginal change has been proposed,” Rana said in the House.

Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat mentioned about the meeting that took place with the administration officials on Monday. “In the meeting, the attitude of the officers was very different and BJP representatives, it appeared were acting in unison with them. We don’t want that the rates be hiked at all,” she said. BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu stated that somehow they were getting a feeler that both Congress and AAP didn’t want to resolve the issue but want it to linger on.

“They want to make it a poll issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. That is why they don’t want to solve it but want it to linger on,” Sidhu stated. The Congress councillors said that the BJP was taking a U-turn as in the poll premises they had said that they would roll back the hike for people.

The councillors had an argument over the fact that the mayor had said that all 35 councillors will be taken to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to discuss the issue.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur replied, “I agree that I had said that I would take all councillors. But the situation was such that three representatives were to be taken from each party. And the sentiments were well conveyed. But with the tariff that has been proposed, it is just a slight increase and people won’t feel any pinch.”

The BJP councillors on Monday had put forth a new model of water tariff before the Chandigarh Administration.

In the meeting, the BJP had put forth the tariff of Rs 3 to Rs 12 per KL in the meeting. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur stated that with this slab, even the administration would be satisfied that they have revised the tariff and even people won’t feel the pinch.

The BJP proposed that the rate of Rs 4 per KL be reduced to Rs 3 per KL, the rate of Rs 9 be reduced to Rs 6, the rate of Rs 12 be reduced to Rs 9 and the rate of Rs 24 be reduced to Rs 12 per KL. It was also stated that the sewerage tax be reduced from 30 per cent to 10 per cent.