AAP again asks Capt Amarinder Singh to deploy Punjab Police for security of farmers at Delhi borders

Raghav Chadha said that until now the Punjab government had turned a blind eye to the plight of the farmers. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party once again asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday to deploy the state police for the security of farmers from Punjab protesting at Delhi borders against the three new farm laws.

In a letter to the CM, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Punjab Police must provide protection to farmers so that no harm is done to them and they can continue to protest against the “black farm laws” in a peaceful manner.

Chadha said that until now the Punjab government had turned a blind eye to the plight of the farmers and it was astonishing that the CM had not paid heed to the threat of physical violence and attack on the ‘annadatas’ by the “BJP goons”.

“Our farmer brothers and sisters are at a daily risk of being physically attacked by BJP’s goons. As a matter of fact, they have been exposed to violence for the past few days owing to the BJP’s machinations – whether through goons, that are physically attacking them, or the Delhi Police, who abandons them,” the letter reads.

“The Aam Aadmi Party demands that you deploy Punjab Police in sufficient numbers to surround the camps where the peaceful protests are being held from all sides,” Chadha said.

“This protection to the farmers is absolutely essential in the light of recent attacks on them, engineered and executed by goons from BJP,” he said.

The AAP leader said that as CM, Amarinder Singh has certain responsibilities towards the people of Punjab and the ‘annadatas’ “who have decided to brave the elements and protest against the three black laws and BJP’s apathetic, anti-farmer attitude”.

Chadha also attacked the BJP over the issue, alleging the party proposes to continue its “attitude of intimidating” any person who dares to raise a voice in opposition. “It is very obvious from the recent behaviour of goons that have been disrupting meetings by pelting stones and other violent behaviour that the BJP will, in keeping with its standard modus operandi, (keep) attempting to intimidate our farmer sisters and brothers,” he added.

On Saturday too, Chadha had asked the Punjab CM to deploy the state police at the protest sites. However, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had ridiculed the demand, saying the party was not running an “anarchist” government in the state “like Arvind Kejriwal (was) in Delhi”.

“Don’t you know anything about the principles and rules of police jurisdiction? How can a state police force enter Delhi or any other state, when even a central agency like CBI has no such authority or jurisdiction?” Jakhar had said, asking Chadha “why doesn’t your AAP government in the capital send out the Delhi Home Guards, who report directly to the state government, to protect the farmers sitting at your doorstep?”

In his letter, Chadha also hit out at Jakhar saying that “for some absurd reason”, the PPCC chief had taken a stand that Punjab Police cannot provide protection outside the state.

“For if it is not a lie, how else does your party explain the fact that every time a neta, officer or even random protectees of Punjab travel outside the state, the police cover continues to protect them, including that when you travel to the national capital territory of Delhi, your entire cavalcade including gunmen follow you and protect you,” Chadha said in the letter.

He said that the excuses given by the Congress and their leader shows party intent to completely abdicate its duties towards Punjab’s farmers.