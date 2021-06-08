AAP accuses Amarinder govt of buying Fateh kits at inflated price

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA from Delhi and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh Monday accused Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government of large scale bungling in the purchase of Fateh kits.

Addressing a press conference convened at the party headquarters here on Monday, Bhagwant Mann and Jarnail Singh alleged that the state exchequer had been looted in the purchase of ‘Fateh kits’ used for the treatment of Covid patients as the Captain government had “robbed the pockets” of the people of Punjab by buying Fateh kit worth Rs 837 at a hefty price of Rs 1,338.

Elaborating about the alleged scam, Bhagwant Mann and Jarnail Singh stated that the Captain government had earlier completed the tender on April 3 for the purchase of Fateh kits, fixing the price at Rs 837.78 per kit and the time limit for supply of these kits was fixed at six months through this tender. The AAP leaders said that the Captain government had on April 20 agreed to procure the Fateh kit for Rs 1,226.40 through a second tender instead of this cheap tender, which was much higher than the earlier price.

“The government procured 50,000 Fateh kits as per the price of Rs 1,226.40 through the second tender, even though the company concerned does not have a medical licence,” they alleged. The leaders said that the government had on May 7 issued a separate tender for the purchase of more kits and through this tender an agreement was reached to procure Fateh kits at the rate of Rs 1,338.

“Through the third tender, the Captain government procured 1.50 lakh kits as per the price of Rs 1,338 per kit,” they said.

Bhagwant Mann and Jarnail Singh alleged that the Fateh kit was available at Rs 837.78, but the same kit was bought by the Captain government at an expensive price of Rs 1,338.

“With this, the hard earned money of the people of Punjab was looted in the name of buying Fateh Kits,” they said.