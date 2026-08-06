In Punjab Assembly, MLA cites Aamir Khan’s films to push anti-drug education

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan found an unexpected mention in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday when AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Gyaspura cited two of the actor’s acclaimed films while pitching for the use of cinema as an educational tool to protect children from drug abuse.

Referring to Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots, the legislator said both films delivered powerful messages on education. “Taare Zameen Par taught us that children with special needs can excel if they are educated according to their abilities. In 3 Idiots, the message was that parents and teachers should not force children into careers of their choice but encourage them to follow their interests,” he said.