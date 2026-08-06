In Punjab Assembly, MLA cites Aamir Khan’s films to push anti-drug education

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura suggested the government commission 15-25 films to educate schoolchildren about drug abuse.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 05:19 PM IST
Aamir Khan Punjab AssemblyMadhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi in a still from '3 Idiots'.
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan found an unexpected mention in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday when AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Gyaspura cited two of the actor’s acclaimed films while pitching for the use of cinema as an educational tool to protect children from drug abuse.

Referring to Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots, the legislator said both films delivered powerful messages on education. “Taare Zameen Par taught us that children with special needs can excel if they are educated according to their abilities. In 3 Idiots, the message was that parents and teachers should not force children into careers of their choice but encourage them to follow their interests,” he said.

Drawing a parallel, Gyaspura said the government should similarly use films to raise awareness about drug abuse.

“If we want to save our children from the menace of drugs, we should use films and other visual media to educate them. Visual lessons leave a deep impression on young minds,” he said.

Participating in a discussion on a resolution relating to preparing school students for the future through life skills and awareness, Gyaspura said films could leave a lasting impression on young minds and be used to educate children about the dangers of narcotics.

‘Unfairly branded as Udta Punjab’

Expressing concern over the drug menace, the MLA said Punjab, the land of Guru Nanak and the Sikh Gurus, was unfairly being branded as “Udta Punjab”. While the state government is taking steps to curb the menace, children need to be sensitised from an early age, he said.

Gyaspura proposed that from Class 6 onwards, schools should reserve one period every month exclusively for screening films on the harmful effects of drug abuse. He suggested that the government commission 15 to 25 educational films by reputed filmmakers and actors, with separate age-appropriate content for students from Classes 6 to 12. He said digital infrastructure and projectors made available in government schools by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains would make such screenings easy to organise.

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“By the time a student reaches Class 12, the message that narcotic drugs are dangerous and destructive will have been firmly embedded in his or her mind,” he said.

Gyaspura was participating in a discussion on a resolution moved by AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra recommending that the state prepare a special syllabus to educate school students on protecting youth from drug abuse, promoting self-employment, imparting essential life skills and exposing them to specialised knowledge through lectures by scholars, social workers, and industrialists.

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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