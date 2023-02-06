Aam Aadmi Khad thrown open to public in Dera Bassi

The Aam Aadmi Khad (mining site) at Tangri River here was inaugurated by MLA Dera Bassi Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Sunday in the presence of ADC (G) Mohali Amninder Kaur Brar and SDM Dera Bassi Himanshu Gupta.

Interacting with the media here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said the sand will be sold at just Rs 5.50 per cubic feet at the public mining site in Dera Bassi subdivision. It’s a major step towards providing sand at affordable prices to the people, the DC added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dedicated 16 public sand mining sites to people of the state spread over six districts.

The DC said that these sites have been thrown open to public with an aim to provide sand and gravel at regulated and reasonable rates to curb the menace of hoarding, and buying and selling minor minerals on the black market here.

Dr Rajinder Ghai, District Mining Officer, said that people can get sand from these sites by manual excavation and by employing their own labour and carrying their own vehicle for the transportation during the day. Use of heavy machinery at these sites for excavation of sand has been barred. To keep a check on illegal mining at the site, strict ‘nakabandi’ of the roads leading to the site will be ensured by the local police, he added.